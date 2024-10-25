Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Lowered to $74.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.94.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $64.18 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

