Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.35.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $69.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,745,445. The firm has a market cap of $93.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.67. Mondelez International has a one year low of $64.18 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $4,528,000. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,690,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $12,010,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 60,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.