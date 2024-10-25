Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 696,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 696,954 shares.The stock last traded at $135.03 and had previously closed at $151.87.

The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.01. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Baird R W upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $99,963.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.97, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,881,692.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $99,963.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,415 shares of company stock worth $673,387 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 12.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 10.5 %

The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.61.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.