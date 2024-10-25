Mizuho Begins Coverage on Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNPS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.00.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $495.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $448.91 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.23.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 75.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 66.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

