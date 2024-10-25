MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA) Shares Sold by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc reduced its stake in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc owned 2.48% of MIRA Pharmaceuticals worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

Get MIRA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ MIRA opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 4.20. MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MIRA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

MIRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on MIRA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW raised MIRA Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MIRA Pharmaceuticals

About MIRA Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MIRA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIRA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.