MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.05, but opened at $17.63. MINISO Group shares last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 141,482 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank upgraded MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.80 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.18.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $555.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 15.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.274 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in MINISO Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 3,098.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

