Minerals Technologies Inc., a Delaware-based company, released its financial results for the third quarter of 2024 on October 24, 2024. The company issued a press release detailing its performance during this period. The press release can be accessed as Exhibit 99.1, which is attached and referenced in this Form 8-K filing.

Get alerts:

In compliance with Section 18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, the information provided in Item 2.02 and Exhibit 99.1 is not to be considered as formally filed or incorporated by reference unless specifically outlined as such in a subsequent filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

As per Item 9.01, the filing includes financial statements and exhibits. Among these, Exhibit 99.1 showcases the press release dated October 24, 2024, presenting an overview of Minerals Technologies Inc.’s financial standing and operational outcomes for the third quarter of the year.

Furthermore, a Cover Page Interactive Data File formatted as inline XBRL is registered as Exhibit 104 in this filing. This data file aims to enhance transparency and accessibility to financial information for shareholders and stakeholders.

Timothy J. Jordan, the Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary, and Chief Compliance Officer of Minerals Technologies Inc., signed off on this report on behalf of the company on October 24, 2024.

Investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the press release and accompanying financial information disclosed by Minerals Technologies Inc. to gain insights into the company’s recent performance and strategic direction.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Minerals Technologies’s 8K filing here.

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Further Reading