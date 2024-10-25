Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $532.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.98. The company has a market cap of $482.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $538.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

