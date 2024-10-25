Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,640 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,016 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,699,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,615,000 after buying an additional 2,691,016 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,630,000 after buying an additional 2,640,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,137,000 after buying an additional 2,455,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.79 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.92 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

