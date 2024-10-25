Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,299 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAGG. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,092,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,424,000 after acquiring an additional 523,529 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 150,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 35,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IAGG opened at $51.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.61. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

