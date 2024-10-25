Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 17,819 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lessened its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 721,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,819 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd owned about 0.11% of Avantor worth $18,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,561,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,298,000 after buying an additional 624,369 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,927,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,059,000 after buying an additional 1,463,695 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1,634.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,530,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,839,000 after buying an additional 8,038,451 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,099,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,544,000 after buying an additional 297,534 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 5.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 6,006,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,348,000 after buying an additional 287,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Performance

AVTR traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $22.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,745,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,413,937. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,372.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Avantor

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.