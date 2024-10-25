Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Raises Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd owned 0.07% of STERIS worth $16,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 8.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,235,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,909,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the first quarter worth approximately $903,000. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,644,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of STERIS stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,431. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.18. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $195.47 and a 1-year high of $248.24.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,710. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,493.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,710. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STE

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.