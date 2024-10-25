Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Raises Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $14,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on VRT. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Vertiv stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,481,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,358,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.97. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $116.41. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 109.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

