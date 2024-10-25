Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Purchases 73,071 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,071 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $20,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 44,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,421,957. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $2,169,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,957. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.82.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.76. 2,640,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,025,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.15.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.26%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

