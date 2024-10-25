Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys Shares of 149,023 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 149,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,952,000. ASML comprises 1.6% of Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Busey Bank lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 858.7% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Trading Up 1.1 %

ASML traded up $8.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $718.95. The company had a trading volume of 494,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,764. The company has a market cap of $283.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $582.48 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $825.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $910.74.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.70%.

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.60.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

