Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.77 and traded as low as $0.63. Medicure shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 4,000 shares.

Medicure Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Medicure had a negative return on equity of 12.72% and a negative net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter.

About Medicure

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

