Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2024

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSFGet Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and traded as high as $10.69. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 160 shares trading hands.

Medical Facilities Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41.

Medical Facilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.06. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.58%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company’s specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.