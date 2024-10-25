Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and traded as high as $10.69. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 160 shares trading hands.

Medical Facilities Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41.

Medical Facilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.06. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.58%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company’s specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

