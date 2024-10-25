Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Raises Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for approximately 2.2% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $26,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 16.4% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 16.2% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,382. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 570,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,209,000. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:APH opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $71.20. The company has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.47.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

