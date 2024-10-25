Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.350-1.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mattel also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.35-1.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAT. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,755,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,487. Mattel has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. Mattel had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

