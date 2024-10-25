Massachusetts Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Massachusetts Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,357,000 after buying an additional 1,900,726 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,442,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,704 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,200.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,235,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,247 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,506,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,519,000 after acquiring an additional 689,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,620,000 after acquiring an additional 527,166 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.89. The stock had a trading volume of 332,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,993. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.73 and a twelve month high of $79.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.