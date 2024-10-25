Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $300.00 at Bank of America

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.39.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Trading Up 1.1 %

Marriott International stock opened at $260.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.66. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $180.75 and a 12 month high of $266.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.