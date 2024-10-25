Marchex (MCHX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Marchex has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.33% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Marchex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Marchex in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

