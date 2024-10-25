Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.600-4.620 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Manhattan Associates also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.60-4.62 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.38.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Manhattan Associates stock traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.17. The stock had a trading volume of 17,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,865. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $186.77 and a 1-year high of $307.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.38 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.77.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.90 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Articles

