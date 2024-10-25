MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Issues Earnings Results

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10, RTT News reports. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

MakeMyTrip Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $103.99 on Friday. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $110.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.08 and its 200 day moving average is $86.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 62.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMYT. Bank of America upped their target price on MakeMyTrip from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.