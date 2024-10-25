Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Acquires Shares of 13,824 Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter worth about $46,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Trading Up 1.1 %

ETHE stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Profile

