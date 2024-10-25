Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Acquires 90 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $24,338,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,682,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Netflix by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Netflix by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,330 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,721 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $754.55 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $395.62 and a 52 week high of $773.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $703.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $657.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. China Renaissance began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $60,023.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,023.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,711 shares of company stock valued at $153,905,830 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

