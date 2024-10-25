MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Downgraded by Roth Capital to Hold

Roth Capital downgraded shares of MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

MAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 28.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$11.15 and a 12 month high of C$24.88.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1.2235023 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

