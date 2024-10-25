MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Lowered to Hold at Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAG Silver

MAG Silver Price Performance

MAG stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.15. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $18.01.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,981,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,603,000 after purchasing an additional 696,140 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 6.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,517,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,584,000 after purchasing an additional 153,274 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the first quarter worth $22,518,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 73.7% during the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after buying an additional 596,283 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 118.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,063,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after buying an additional 576,156 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.