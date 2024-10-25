MA Private Wealth Sells 3,372 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

MA Private Wealth lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. MA Private Wealth owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $10,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BIV stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.50. The company had a trading volume of 42,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,458. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.84 and a 1-year high of $78.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.92.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

