MA Private Wealth Has $43.44 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MA Private Wealth reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,866 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 8.1% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MA Private Wealth owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $43,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,771,000 after acquiring an additional 999,735 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,677,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 982,323 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,412,000 after buying an additional 863,219 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,774,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,213,000 after buying an additional 727,760 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 738.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 779,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,047,000 after buying an additional 686,255 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.72. The company had a trading volume of 708,796 shares. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.61. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

