MA Private Wealth Buys 183 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

MA Private Wealth grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth owned about 0.14% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCTU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 45.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 285,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 91,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LCTU stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,267. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52-week low of $44.82 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.42.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.