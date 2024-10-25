LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Short Interest Update

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the September 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

LPKF Laser & Electronics Price Performance

LPKF Laser & Electronics stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

LPKF Laser & Electronics Company Profile

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells laser-based solutions for the technology industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar. The Development segment supplies electronic equipment for manufacturing and assembly of printed circuit board prototypes for public organizations, such as research institutes, universities, and schools, as well as development departments of industrial companies.

