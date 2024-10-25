L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Lowered to “Hold” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank cut shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

LRLCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L’Oréal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRLCY

L’Oréal Stock Performance

L’Oréal Company Profile

L’Oréal stock opened at $77.43 on Thursday. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $75.28 and a 52 week high of $100.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

(Get Free Report)

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.