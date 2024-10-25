L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Lowered to “Hold” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank cut shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
LRLCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L’Oréal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
L’Oréal Stock Performance
L’Oréal Company Profile
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.
