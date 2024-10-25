Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Reduced by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $911,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,609 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,281 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $218,841,000 after buying an additional 440,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 29.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,621,000 after buying an additional 218,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 318,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,138,000 after buying an additional 218,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Melius upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.71.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $565.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,286. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $413.92 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $135.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $579.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

