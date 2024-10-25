Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE) Insider Simon Tilley Purchases 200,000 Shares

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE – Get Free Report) insider Simon Tilley acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$32,400.00 ($21,600.00).

Locality Planning Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.67.

Locality Planning Energy Company Profile

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited provides electricity and utility services to residential and commercial customers throughout the Australian National Electricity Market. The company is based in Maroochydore, Australia.

