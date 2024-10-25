Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE) Insider Simon Tilley Purchases 200,000 Shares

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE – Get Free Report) insider Simon Tilley acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$32,400.00 ($21,600.00).
Locality Planning Energy Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.67.
Locality Planning Energy Company Profile
