LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.380-3.520 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -. LKQ also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.38-3.52 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Get LKQ alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LKQ

LKQ Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,638,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,894. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.08. LKQ has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.