Lithium ION Energy (CVE:ION) Trading 27.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Free Report) shares shot up 27.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 127,052 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 38,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$4.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Asia. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 63,000 hectares located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ion Energy Ltd.

