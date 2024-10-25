Lisk Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $129.60 million and $2.52 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001175 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000768 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,956,840 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

