Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.25 and last traded at $55.11, with a volume of 5813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.48.
Liberty Live Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73.
Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLYVA. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 6,756.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the first quarter worth about $226,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Liberty Live Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Live Group
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.