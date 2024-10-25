Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.25 and last traded at $55.11, with a volume of 5813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.48.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

In other Liberty Live Group news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $1,512,733.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Liberty Live Group news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $1,512,733.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $76,045.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at $250,040.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,817 shares of company stock worth $2,327,591.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLYVA. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 6,756.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the first quarter worth about $226,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Liberty Live Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

