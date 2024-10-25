LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LPL. Morgan Stanley upgraded LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

LG Display Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $3.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. LG Display has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $5.66.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.37). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that LG Display will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LG Display

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 546.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 183,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 155,030 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in LG Display by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LG Display by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of LG Display by 130.6% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

