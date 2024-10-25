Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Purchases New Shares in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.2% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $151.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $171.20.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on THC shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.24.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $13,314,311.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,688.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $327,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,533.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $13,314,311.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,688.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,203 shares of company stock valued at $19,754,997. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

