Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Has $908,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. DZ Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.12.

International Business Machines Stock Down 6.2 %

IBM stock opened at $218.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.05. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $136.33 and a 12 month high of $237.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

