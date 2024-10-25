Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $165.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.18 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.27.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.