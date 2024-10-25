Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Buys Shares of 90,849 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2024

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEBFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February makes up 1.5% of Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 25.3% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 19.5% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of FFEB stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $862.46 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.75.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

