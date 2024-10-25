Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HTLF Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 51,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BNDX stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.42 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.28.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1011 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

