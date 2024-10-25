Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.
Las Vegas Sands Price Performance
Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.57. 2,042,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,756,522. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $55.65.
Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Las Vegas Sands Company Profile
Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.
