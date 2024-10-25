Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.57. 2,042,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,756,522. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $55.65.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Argus lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

