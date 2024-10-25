Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.03.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.18. 1,027,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,226,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $57.44 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average of $89.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.38%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

