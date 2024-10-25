Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Earnings Results

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.85 earnings per share. Lam Research updated its Q2 guidance to $0.77-0.97 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.770-0.970 EPS.
Lam Research Stock Performance
NASDAQ LRCX opened at $76.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $57.44 and a 12-month high of $113.00.
Lam Research Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 3.38%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity
In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,315.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Lam Research
Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.
