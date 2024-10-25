Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129,052 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $20,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.12. 549,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,195. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.77 and a 200-day moving average of $88.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

