Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases 365 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 77.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $960.70. 280,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,686. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $548.44 and a one year high of $979.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $880.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $795.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.95, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,447. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. Barclays increased their price target on ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.22.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

